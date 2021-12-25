Stephens Inc. AR Takes $109,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 55.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 23.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

