Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 202.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 89.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 120.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

