South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in South State were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.