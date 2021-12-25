State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,040 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Invitae worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 68.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth $67,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 23.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

