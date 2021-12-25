State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.23 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock worth $1,038,916 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

HQY stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.