WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $573,000 Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

