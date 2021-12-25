WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $565,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.