WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 329 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $151.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

