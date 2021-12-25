WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,182 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 742,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 202,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 131,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

