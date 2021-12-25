New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,121 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 824.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 238.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 98.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY opened at $51.47 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,442 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,183. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.