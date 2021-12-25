Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 257,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

