ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.