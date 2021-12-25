New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

