New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $410,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7,767.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.