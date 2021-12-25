New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,741 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXTR opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

