New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $530,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

