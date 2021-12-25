Strs Ohio Purchases 1,500 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $556,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,057 shares of company stock worth $14,180,219. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $83.96 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.