eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of eXp World by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,000 shares of company stock worth $16,770,332. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.99 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.