New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $97,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.