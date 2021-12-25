Stephens Inc. AR Sells 655 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period.

NYSE UTF opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

