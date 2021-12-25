Michael Halstead Sells 176,863 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,787 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

