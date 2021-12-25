Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $3,901,677.61 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $3,901,677.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98.

On Friday, December 10th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $223.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

