Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Buys $5,248,500.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,248,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

