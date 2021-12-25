Strs Ohio Sells 5,200 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CareDx were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

