Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

