Strs Ohio Sells 69,300 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Entravision Communications worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

EVC opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $598.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.