Strs Ohio Increases Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Mistras Group worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

