Bank of America Corp DE Has $67.04 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.70% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $67,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 50,240 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 103,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter.

JMBS stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

