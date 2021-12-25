ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 6,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,571,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. ADT’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

