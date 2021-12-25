Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,089,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.