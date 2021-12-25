Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,474 shares.The stock last traded at $69.75 and had previously closed at $69.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

