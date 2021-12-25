Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,585 shares.The stock last traded at $40.43 and had previously closed at $41.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $7,815,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

