PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 841 shares.The stock last traded at $36.55 and had previously closed at $37.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

