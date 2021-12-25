Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

GBCI opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

