Strs Ohio Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.67 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.