Strs Ohio Grows Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,010 shares of company stock valued at $786,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ISEE opened at $17.00 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

