Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 7,973 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $64,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

