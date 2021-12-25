Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 80,890 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,699 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $6,098,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $289,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.62 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.