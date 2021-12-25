Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 60.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $289.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe increased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.