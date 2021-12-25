Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $114,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pixelworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 727.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,604 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of PXLW opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $262.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

