Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOSS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $890.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

