14,041 Shares in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $8.46 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.