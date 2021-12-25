Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verastem by 205.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 55.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

VSTM stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. Analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

