Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRESY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $4.75 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

