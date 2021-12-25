Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $843,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $5,132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,170,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 2.81 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.22 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.81.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

