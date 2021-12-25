Bank of America Corp DE Has $72.16 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of AECOM worth $72,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. AECOM has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.