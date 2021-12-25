Bank of America Corp DE Sells 186,874 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.23% of Owl Rock Capital worth $68,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.