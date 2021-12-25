Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $70,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000.

FALN stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

