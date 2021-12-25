Head to Head Contrast: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) versus Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orthofix Medical and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 0 2 4 0 2.67

Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.60%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.53 $2.52 million ($0.77) -40.94 Pulmonx $32.73 million 37.17 -$32.23 million ($1.23) -26.85

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99% Pulmonx -98.57% -20.53% -17.31%

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

