Analyzing Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viveve Medical and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viveve Medical and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $5.48 million 2.51 -$21.92 million N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -323.58% -107.57% -72.49% Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47%

Volatility & Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.41, indicating that its share price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

